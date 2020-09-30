Congressman Reed can lead efforts to ‘stop the trash’
To the Editor:
A recent Letter to the Editor praised Congressman Tom Reed for a few instances of bringing our federal tax dollars to the 23rd District. I am not a single-issue voter, so I view those efforts as his job well done. When the trash incinerator was proposed to be built in Romulus, I got a deaf ear from the congressman on local grassroots efforts to stop the incinerator project. It took Gov. Cuomo and the passage of the Finger Lakes Community Preservation Act to finally stop the proposed project.
There are plenty of environmental reasons for banning the importation of more trash and garbage into the Finger Lakes, and we have two trash mountains to illustrate that point — just drive near them with your windows down. The DEC has now all but greenlighted the proposed Cayuta Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), which would generate 184 trash truck trips per day according to the permit application.
These 184 trash trucks would share the roads with residents, tourists, and farm vehicles in the heart of wine country. Environmental risks aside, there is a clear and present risk to tourism. According to an annual study conducted by Tourism Economics from 2017, tourism sustains 58,000 jobs, $925 million in direct labor income, $229 million in local taxes and $167 million in state taxes,
This is an opportunity for Congressman Reed to redeem himself, stand with us and make a statement in opposition to the Cayuta MRF project that would import more trash and garbage into the Finger Lakes. Getting our federal tax dollars spent here is great, but it’s time he stood up and “got things done” in the 23rd District for tourism. He let us down on the incinerator — let’s ask him if he is aware of this latest trash attack on the Finger Lakes. Sen. Schumer showed up here in the FLX and voiced his opposition to the trash incinerator — the people of the Finger Lakes deserve a bipartisan approach to stopping the relentless trash attack on the Finger Lakes!
Going a step further, we all need to call our elected representatives and ask for an amendment to the Finger Lakes Community Preservation Act that would call for prohibiting ANY project that imports more trash into the Finger Lakes other than currently existing landfills. The Finger Lakes is not the state or federal wastebasket. Stop the trash!
DAVID LOCKE
Geneva