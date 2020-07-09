Congressman Reed works in a bipartisan manner
To the Editor:
In a time with such great partisanship in our country, it is always great to hear about bipartisan measures taken by our federal representatives and senators.
That being said, the State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition Fund is just another example of Congressman Tom Reed reaching across the aisle to do just that. He has worked with House and Senate members from the Republican and Democratic parties to ensure assistance for every state, county and community for COVID-19 relief.
The SMART Fund will take the previously given $150 billion in the CARES Act, and add an additional $500 billion in funding for relief. The bill, which has been introduced in Congress, will allocate more money, but will also remove restrictions previously determined in the first COVID-19 relief bill. Previously, there was a minimum resident population threshold to receive funding of 500,000 residents. Under the SMART Fund proposal, this restriction would be removed, opening countless of our communities here in the 23rd District, as well as many more communities nationwide.
Congressman Reed extended his hand, along with other House and Senate Republicans to Democrats in both houses, as he puts it, “to continue providing essential public health services and safely facilitating the reopening of the nation’s economy.”
Congressman Reed continuously looks out for all of our communities, and communities nationwide. Actions like these are how we, in the 23rd, have been able to meet the benchmarks for reopening, allowing us to begin to return to normalcy.
TONY DiCOSTANZO
Geneva