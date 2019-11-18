To the Editor:
Rep. Reed reportedly stated that he did not vote to impeach President Trump because he had not seen a smoking gun, while Rep. Katko stated that the bar wasn't high enough for impeachment. I am sincerely dumbfounded by these statements.
President Clinton was impeached because he lied about having consensual sex with an intern and obstructed the investigation. President Trump has repeatedly obstructed both the Mueller investigation and the latest impeachment investigation not allowing his staff to testify or submit requested documents. Most essentially he has asked a foreign country to investigate a political rival, which is against election law. He has also held up desperately needed military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression until they publicly stated that they were investigating the Bidens.
For me this is a very obvious threat to our national security. It is also the road to tyranny as Trump intended to subvert the election process. If this is not a "smoking gun" or a "high enough bar" to impeachment, I don't know what is.
JOHN McCLOSKEY
New York state psychologist (ret)
Seneca Falls