To the Editor:
I believe that justice demands that all conservatives and Republicans should return their Unemployment Insurance Benefits checks to the U.S. Department of Labor because most of them cold-heartedly want to cut and reduce spending on federal social programs, which help the middle and lower classes. What they should do is what Ronald Reagan and conservatives have been telling needy Americans to do since 1980:
1. Practice a novel idea and unique concept and HELP YOURSELF!
2. Get help from your family and friends.
3. Get help from charities.
4. Get help from your church.
5. Why didn't you save your money for a rainy day?
You conservatives should stop being hypocrites and practice what you so condescendingly preach to others! Get your hands off of my wallet and out of my pockets!
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester