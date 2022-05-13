To the Editor:
On May 14 at 6 a.m., the Middle Finger 5K will once again be held at the Geneva lakefront. For those of you not familiar with this 5K, it is a fundraiser for the Thrive to Survive organization — in fact, their only yearly fundraiser.
Being a cancer survivor, this organization is one that I support. In fact, my daughter, Megan, has organized a team called “Come On, Eileen.” My family, at every wedding in the past, had the tradition of raising the only Eileen — me — onto the shoulders of brothers and nephews as the song “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners was played. Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer on June 8, 2018. After my first chemotherapy, my wonderful friends greeted me outside while playing that song — thus, my team’s name came about.
My team’s name should be “Comeback Eileen.” When I realized I had cancer, obviously, I feared I would die. Yet, here I am alive, after four years. The journey wasn’t easy and isn’t over, but I feel almost as good as I did before that diagnosis, thanks to great medicine, doctors, nurses, and many prayers.
Before my diagnosis, I volunteered for the Middle Finger 5K. Little did I know then that I would one day need the services Thrive to Survive provides.
My team and many others help to fund Thrive to Survive. Services provided include financial help, networking with other cancer survivors, monthly meetings that provide a place to share concerns, programs on nutrition, exercise, art therapy … the list goes on. Everything mentioned I utilized, but I believe the most important piece for me was the hope that others going through a similar illness provided me — just as I believe I, now, give to others fighting this disease. Hope that it’s not an immediate death sentence. Hope that I can have a somewhat normal life. Hope that when I wake up, I can focus on today and not worry about tomorrow.
Having taught in the Geneva City School District, I am blown away by the support my fellow teachers, administrators, and staff have given to me. I would so much rather be a volunteer than a cancer survivor, but if I must deal with this disease, I would hope some good could come out of it. That good might encourage even just on person to make a contribution to pay it forward.
If you are able to do so, please support Thrive to Survive Saturday by joining a team or donating to the organization. The race website is http://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Geneva/Middlefinger5k, while donations via my team can be made at https://runsignup.com/Race/62527/Donate/p30T8Cdy4zUk4sPV. If computers are not your thing, send a check made out to Thrive to Survive to PO Box 1146, Geneva, NY 14456.
EILEEN HALLING
Geneva
Retired West Street School teacher