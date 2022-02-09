Consider SFSS as an education option
To the Editor:
For parents frustrated by waiting for — and paying for — the Geneva City School District to resolve leadership, staffing, and other administrative troubles, there is an alternate choice for education excellence in our community.
St. Francis-St. Stephen School is a pre-K through eighth-grade learning community focused on delivering academic excellence, and empowering young people to be service-oriented, responsible, and self-disciplined neighbors to others. The rich history of our parochial school graduates’ contributions to the Geneva community speaks to the enduring value of faith-based teaching and learning.
At least for a while, parents will still have to pay GCSD for two superintendents and related investigations into leadership’s wrongdoing, the excessive costs of staffing turmoil, and increased security initiatives, but — unlike GCSD — financial aid options are available for parents unable to afford full tuition at SFSS. And, a return to the basics of teaching and learning will be refreshing.
For information, contact the school at St. Francis-St. Stephens School, 17 Elmwood Ave., Geneva, NY 14456-2299, or visit their website at stfrancisststephen.org.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva