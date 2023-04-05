That pesky Constitution, facts impede gun control
To the Editor:
Shootings lead to highly publicized, one-sided attempts to push gun control. But there is another unpublicized side to gun ownership: prevention.
A 1995 study, “Armed Resistance to Crime” by Kleck and Gertz, estimated the number of annual “Defensive Gun Uses” (DGUs) from numerous studies. There were a lot, as many as 3.6 million one year.
In 1996, ’97, and ’98, the CDC asked about DGUs but never reported the numbers. In 2018, Kleck’s new paper, “What Do CDC’s Surveys Say About the Frequency of Defensive Gun Uses,” used that CDC data and says: “CDC’s findings indicated that an average of 2.46 million U.S. adults used a gun for self-defense in each of the years from 1996 through 1998.”
A reviewer found a method error in Kleck’s latest work. Kleck agreed and reworked the data, coming up with a lower estimate, but still over 1 million DGUs.
Gun control fans refer to Kleck as “discredited” because of an error he admitted — and corrected — while they don’t challenge the corrected 1 million number.
Later, the CDC published statistics on DGUs on its “Fast Facts” website. It’s not clear what those statistics were since they’re no longer there. In December 2022, multiple sources reported that the CDC quietly removed a range of gun statistics from its website after gun control advocates complained that the statistics made gun control laws harder to pass.
The sheer size of Kleck’s numbers should give everyone pause.
Using the median number of Kleck’s original study, 1,621,000 crimes prevented; if only 1% would have ended in death or serious injury, 16,210 were prevented. Use the later study of 1 million and you still get 10,000 deaths or serious injuries prevented.
In an average year in the United States, there are about 14,000 non-suicide gun deaths from all sources, legal and illegal. And murders are overwhelmingly committed by illegal guns and users.
Possession of a gun by the average citizen is beneficial, not harmful, and the numbers clearly outweigh gun usage by criminals.
Another anti-gun article says the Bruen case “creates turmoil in court on gun laws.” The turmoil is caused when judges ignore a clear ruling. The article also bemoans that, under Bruen, judges cannot use their personal feelings instead of the law.
That pesky U.S. Constitution and the facts are real impediments to gun control.
TOM REYNOLDS
S.C.O.P.E. President
Horseheads