Continuing power of attorney nightmare in Ontario County
To the Editor:
A number of weeks have passed since Martha petitioned the Town of Hopewell Court with the Honorable Doreen L. Smithling presiding over the Squatters Eviction hearing where Martha is attempting to get her trailer back. That’s right, this person is still living in her trailer and has been since October of 2021.
Martha and Rhonda Bailey, along with their attorney, met face to face for the first time since this started. The court is deciding whether to evict the “squatter” (name of the case) from Martha’s home.
This squatter presented her side, seeking reimbursement for claimed services and work provided. Services that neither Martha nor Rhonda ever agreed to. Nor were they made aware that they were being charged $20 per/hour. There was no contract agreement, nothing.
The squatter presented a handwritten invoice for personal care services for Rhonda 10/09/22 through 10/15/2022, a total 144 hours at $20 per hour or $2,880. However, medical records show Rhonda was admitted to the hospital on 10/13/22 and hasn’t returned home since. She made sure of that by tearing the handicapped ramp off and getting rid of the electric wheelchair!
Next up on her invoice are charges for her around-the-clock care at $20 an hour for 189 hours = $3,780. Martha’s hospital notes from the doctor and social worker both stated that, according to Martha, no one ever stayed overnight and usually only checked in on her less than 10 minutes per day. Invoice total $6,666.
After the squatter has a market value ($8,500) done on the trailer she now subtracts the above amount and only owes Martha $1,840 for the trailer and ALL its contents! But wait, there’s more! She then subtracts $1,500 more for paint even though Martha’s bank statement reveals squatter bought paint at Sherwin Williams on March 21 for $132.27! Bringing the grand total owed to Martha for her trailer and ALL her belongings to $340! To this day Martha has yet to see that.
She presents another handwritten document now claiming Martha “transferred” the trailer to her in lieu of above services. She signs her name, and then forges Martha’s signature; dates it for 11/30/22, no wait, 12/30/22, crossing out the 11 on both hers and Martha’s signature like they both made the same exact mistake! No fraud there!
I will continue to shed light on this until justice is served.
LAURI VANDERWARKER
Little Falls, Herkimer County