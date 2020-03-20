Contrasting pieces on same opinion page
To the Editor:
The March 11 editorial page held two interesting, contrasting pieces of writing.
On the left side of the page was a Letter to the Editor from Nancy Crosier of Geneva who accused Democrats of being after power because they allow immigrants to get drivers licenses and allow doctors to “kill a newborn child at birth” (Something I don’t believe any doctor does).
In the center of the page was Cameron Miller’s column explaining factually how important immigrants are to the economy of the United States, New York state, and the Finger Lakes. The gist of his writing was that people are being conditioned by fear to see anyone different as a threat.
I am neither Republican nor Democrat, but I am disgusted with the way people are being manipulated to ignore facts such as those put forth by Mr. Miller and to live their lives in fear and with prejudice.
While Ms. Crosier is upset with what I assume she means is abortion, does it not bother her that so many “pro life” people conveniently forget about those children who are born into poverty and must suffer the rest of their lives? Does being “pro life” end after birth?
She also mentions people hating President Trump and all the “good things he has done.” Let’s look at some of those things. He has rolled back pollution controls so our air and water are being further contaminated. He has insulted decorated war veterans and praised tyrants. He fired the entire CDC pandemic response team two years ago because he “had a hunch” it wouldn’t be needed. He has ignored the U.S. intelligence community when he was told Russia interfered in the 2016 election and is still interfering because Vladimir Putin told him it was the Ukraine, not Russia. He has held numerous rallies around the country to boost his ego, costing the cities holding them millions, and has yet to repay a single one of those places.
He has spent more time golfing than any other president, at a price of over $300 million so far, most of which has gone into his pockets since he owns the courses. And fact checkers have proven he’s lied to us over 16,000 times since taking office. Quite a list of accomplishments.
If I may offer a suggestion: People should listen more to folks like Cameron Miller, who offer facts, and less to those who have been influenced by the lies and fear mongering that have come from the White House.
RICHARD CICIARELLI
Phelps