To the Editor:
I wish Geneva Supervisor Lou Guard success in his attempts to solve the problems created by the local landfills. There are no simple solutions to reducing the odors from "the dumps," as we used to call landfills.
One solution could be to separate compostable waste from all garbage at the source. Composting is a way to reduce the waste stream as well as reduce the methane emissions from organic waste currently stockpiled or sent to a landfill.
New York City has had a composting program for several years to reduce the size of the waste stream and "re-purpose" organic waste. The compost is piling up in the town of Yaphank until the digester is built with ground breaking this March.
Other cities and regions need to do the same.
An anearobic digester and other tools collect, separate, pre-process, break down and transform food waste into convertible energy, vehicle fuel, electricity, fertilizer, and nutrient-rich water. The Yaphank, Long Island facility is waiting to process tons of compost. In the Finger Lakes, the Cayuga Regional Digester currently processes farm and institutional organic waste.
The odor wafting through the air is the smelly issue of the moment. We also need long-term solutions to problems like odors and mountains of trash.
Becoming aware of how each household "produces and processes" their waste is one step we can all take. Supporting government or business programs that develop long term solutions helps us all going into the future.
Recycle. Reuse. Reduce.
TONY DEL PLATO
Deputy Mayor, Village of Interlaken