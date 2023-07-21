To the Editor:
I agree with the Republican leadership that drastic cuts need to be made on social welfare. But in all reality, it is the real corporate welfare state, built of government subsidies and a tax code favoring the wealthy.
First, it would leave over a million people without healthcare, older people would lose food assistance, and it would cut $6 trillion to veterans, medical research childcare and family income assistance. But they will give billions of dollars to the wealthy, politically active, tax-exempt churches and corporations by cutting IRS funding that would surely make the $4,000,000 pay their fair share. They also don't tell you the welfare subsidies for oil companies are $7 trillion, the big agriculture $20 billion, but Cargill had a profit of $6 billion in profits, Big Pharma received $5.8 billion, but had $110 billion in profits but only paid 2% in taxes.
Our debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960: Republicans 49 times, Democrats 29. It was raised four times during Trump without any concerns. His tax cuts for the most went to the wealthiest.
One more time the rich walk away from taxes, and our poverty in this country will continue to rise. Fact is we are their white slaves. Just ask Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg, the Koch brothers and the rest. These pathetic politicians totally ignore the amount of welfare money corporations receive from taxpayers when discussing where the real cuts should be made.
It really is time to change our political circus. Time to retire all of these clowns.
JOE NEVES
Phelps