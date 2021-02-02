To the Editor:
Setting aside David D’Amico’s personal take on Local Law 1-2021 and the Police Review Board it will create, please allow me to correct a few important points included in his column, "Voice of D’Amocracy," (Finger Lakes Times, Feb. 1, 2021).
Most important to clarify is his claim that there is no appeal process and that “findings and determinations of the PRB are final.” D’Amico has this completely in reverse. The findings of the Geneva Police Department Chief are final, not those of the PRB. The Chief must hear the PRB opinion on a case, yet then can carry out whatever action or non-action he or she feels is appropriate. There can be no appeal BY THE PRB.
Also of note is the assertion regarding investigation of complaints. It is true that the PRB can investigate and that there will be no police officers on this all-civilian board to take part in their work. But D’Amico fails to mention that the PRB investigation only happens AFTER the GPD has done THIER examination, and only when the PRB feels something was missed. Take for example a case where the police investigation included only an interview with the officer in question but failed to talk to the person making the complaint against him or her. The PRB would take the approach of hearing the full story, from both sides.
Finally, the Council has listened and heard every citizen who has taken the time to address where they stand on this issue. We value this input. It is important, however, that opinion be informed by valid information.
Thank you.
JAN REGAN
City Councilor, Third Ward