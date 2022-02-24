To the Editor:
We are living in a sad state of affairs in this country. Politicians have turned all of us into a snake pit. Forget Fox, NBC, CBS. They do not tell us the real news, it's all a commentary and they play us like a fiddle. We all should learn to read newspapers.
But before anything else, take a look at a video clip with Jeff Daniels. Go to YouTube, search Jeff Daniels and click on the 3-minute speech. America is not the greatest country in the world anymore. That speech is what all our polluted, corrupt politicians have accomplished to do to all American citizens.
Think about this. We can't pass a $ 1.7 trillion bill to fix our country. But they all passed $3.8 billion in aid to Israel for the next 10 years. Your taxes at work. We don't need politicians spewing hatred and bigotry. Our TV stations do that well enough, let's not follow in their footsteps.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps