To the Editor:
WHO ARE THESE GUYS? Mayor Steve Valentino and Councilor Anthony Noone have been Democrats, as far as I knew, over their time on City Council. Now, having failed to get the endorsement of the city Democratic Committee, they have gone to the city Republicans, have been endorsed by them, and are planning to run on the Republican line in the upcoming Council primary. But they are also going to challenge Democrats nominated by the city Democratic Committee in the June primary election, and run on the Democratic line.
Two other people who initially appeared to be Democrats — Pete Gillotte, Ward 4, and James Petropoulos, Ward 5 — evidently have been endorsed and will run on the Republican line but also are going to challenge Democrats nominated by the Democratic committee, in the primary, and run on the Democratic line. Get it?
The end result seems to be that these four people want to appear not only on one line but on two, Republican and Democrat, in the November election.
There is certainly nothing inherently hypocritical about changing political parties if a candidate changes his mind about the overall positions and goals of his party. What needs to be looked at by city voters is the additional step of running on the Democratic line after being endorsed by the Republicans. These four candidates want it both ways.
Why don’t they take a principled stand and let voters know who they really are? They should make a choice and stand by it.
SAM BONNEY
Geneva