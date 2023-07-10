Council dysfunction on display too often
To the Editor:
Once again at the June 7 meeting, the dysfunction of Geneva City Council was on full display.
From the start, Council was in disarray. Let’s look at several points:
• The mayor sought to change the agenda, claiming he makes the rules. The agenda is a public document; this public document sets the timetable for items to be considered. If it is to be changed, Council has to vote to amend. The mayor has done this before — as when he slipped in the unconstitutional removal of members the Police Budget Advisory Board at the behest of the Chief of Police.
• The mayor’s proclamations consistently reveal his hypocrisy. Last month it was mental illness; he then dismissed proposals for expanding mental health and public safety. This time it is Pride Month. Rather than making hollow proclamations, ask a member of the community to make that proclamation and thereby making it meaningful.
• Public comment was largely devoted to protesting the homophobic, transphobic, and genocidal comments of Councilor Pealer. This raises the very question of why Council, who has been aware of this for months, has not acted (Council censured Pealer at its July 5 meeting). While free to think and speak as he wishes, Pealer’s comments are not protected speech — the mayor and council should be at this point not hearing outrage from the community, but acting to censure Pealer at the very least, or demand an apology and immediate resignation.
• At the end of the Council meeting, councilors respond to the meeting and give updates on boards and commissions. It is revealing to note who responded sympathetically to the comments of over 30 Genevans, and those, like Noone, who did not.
• The final councilor to speak June 7, Gaglianese, did not provide an update on the board he is a liaison to — the Police Budget Advisory Board. Of course, how could he, as he has attended only three of the monthly meetings over the course of nearly two years. Instead of giving his non-report, he attacked Councilor Salamendra, who had just finished thanking those who attended and gave list of city needs: affordable housing, food security (did anyone listen to Mr. Henry Farro from Food Justice?), public safety ... many issues the conservatives have dismissed, but have offered NOTHING in terms of policy.
We cannot reelect councilors who willfully obstruct and ride slipshod over any and all rules of order and who squash any and all questions of their authority. And, certainly we do not need a councilor who vents hate and violence.
JAMES McCORKLE
Geneva