To the Editor:
As I do each month, I recently watched the entire August Geneva City Council proceedings from beginning to end — all 7-plus hours. For the first four hours I watched citizen after citizen come forward to address the comments made by At-Large Councilor Gaglianese, who was caught on video the week prior stating his desire to shoot an entire panel convened by HWS. The testimonials were powerful, personal, and deeply moving. It took courage to speak.
And then I watched the Council go about its course of business as if nothing had happened. No one said a thing about a sitting councilor pondering the idea of murdering civilians. Not the mayor. Not the city manager or assistant city manager. Not a single fellow councilor. Not a word was spoken.
I can't imagine what the HWS panelists were feeling as they sat home watching.
In the greatest irony of the evening, Council's main focus of conversation was accountability. Councilor Gaglianese took part in these conversations. If a Council cannot hold itself accountable, how can it be accountable to those it portends to lead or represent?
The meeting was a wholesale failure of accountability, empathy, and civic duty. Councilor Gaglianese needs to resign immediately and the remaining City Council, and City staff, need to consider why they found his words acceptable and excusable.
JEFF HENDERSON
Geneva