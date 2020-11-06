To the Editor:
I commend City Council for its recent decision to support the people in the city of Geneva over the ever-expanding Geneva Police Department by standing firm in the face of police union scare tactics to remove funding for the addition of two probationary officers to the department.
I call for members not to relinquish the ethical and just ground claimed in this decision. It won’t be easy. Some are already on the receiving end of bullying and intimidation that predicts dire outcomes — such as increased crime in the community — ignoring the research that shows that crime has more to do with economic health and access to resources than it does to policing.
The primary charge of city government is to maintain the health and well-being of the entire community. Geneva is already over-policed for our size. Geneva has 37 sworn officers for a community of 12,680, or over 30 officers for every 10,000 people. Data from governing.com demonstrates this is disproportionately high.
The police department is fully staffed, has maintained its salaries and budget even in this time of massive financial loss, and is armed in such a way as to ensure that its authority cannot seriously be challenged. The charge of the police is to protect and serve us, the members of the community. Intimidating members of Council doesn’t fill this mission. We cannot let them use force to get what they want at the expense of the community, one where the majority of officers do not reside. It’s no wonder, I suppose, that they therefore have little concern for the true health and well-being of our lives in the midst of an ongoing and devastating pandemic. I thank those who do.
HEATHER MAY
Geneva