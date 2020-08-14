To the Editor:
A letter to Mayor Valentino and City Councilors:
First off, I am writing to thank you for your commitment to the residents of Geneva and to building a better Geneva for all of us who live here.
Second, and most urgently, I am writing to ask you to support the call that many of us have made for the resignation of Councilor Frank Gaglianese. I don't think I need to repeat the details of what has led to this request. The threats the councilor made publicly to murder the folks who organized and attended the teach-in on July 18 are well documented. I appreciate that Councilor Gaglianese has apologized (albeit some eight hours after his remarks went public). However, under the circumstances his apology is not enough.
Threatening to kill people is totally unacceptable for anyone much less for an elected official charged with the responsibility of serving the residents of the city. Moreover, to make such comments publicly, as the councilor did, especially when mass shootings are almost quotidian and in this charged political climate is highly egregious and irresponsible. Councilor Gaglianese might not have meant to follow through on his threats, but he might have influenced others to do exactly that.
I have lived in Geneva for the past five years. During this time, I have never felt unsafe. Unfortunately, after Councilor Gaglianese's threats, I now feel very unsafe. I have never felt the need to look over my shoulder, hold my car keys in such a way that should I be attacked they could become a weapon, carry mace, buy a gun. Thanks to the councilor's threat, I now feel that I have little choice but to do one or all of these. This concern extends to my family and my colleagues. It is no way to live.
Finally, Councilor Gaglianese's threats have gone public not only locally, but nationally and internationally. I don't have to tell you that this is not good press for Geneva — not at any time — but certainly not when we are working to attract business to the city.
Councilor Gaglianese’s behavior shows that he is duplicitous, untrustworthy, and dangerous. By displaying this conduct, he has abrogated his sworn responsibility to serve the residents of Geneva. He is a liability to the city and to City Council. He must resign immediately.
JANETTE GAYLE
Geneva