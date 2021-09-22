To the Editor:
Please allow me to clarify the straw vote held by City Council at a recent work session reported as a debate to support downtown businesses struggling with the repercussions of DRI construction (Finger Lakes Times, Sept. 18).
In fact, this vote was not on whether to provide “relief to Exchange Street merchants” as reported but specifically on whether to allot American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds to assist these businesses.
As many councilors noted and City Manager Sage Gerling confirmed midway through the discussion, ARPA funds cannot be used to support anything other than financial losses directly related to the COVID pandemic. I am confident that this Council, to a person, fully recognizes the importance of our downtown businesses, and also the difficulties that DRI construction, on the back of COVID shutdowns, have presented to these merchants. Empathy and a sincere desire to assist does not change the fact that ARPA funds cannot be used for the obvious difficulties that DRI construction has caused. It is unfortunate that some kind of compensation to affected businesses was not a part of the initial plan for this work. But, regardless, ARPA cannot be the answer.
Our informal vote was not, as reported, on whether to “further explore financial assistance to the merchants.” It was on whether to use ARPA money to do this. We simply cannot use these funds in that way; it does not fit the parameters of this program.
We left that vote exploring other strategies for the use of these funds that might benefit the City more broadly, including, of course, our downtown merchants. I am hopeful we can find ways to help these businesses we so value as they struggle through the disruption this work has placed literally on their doorsteps.
JAN REGAN
City Councilor, Third Ward