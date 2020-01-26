To the Editor:
The recent event whereby a Geneva city councilor chose to remain seated during the Pledge of Allegiance has, of course, created controversy. What has been lost among the pros and cons expressed is the fact that our flag represents exactly what the councilor so mistakenly objects to.
That flag of our great nation represents the right to freedom of speech, freedom of expression and the right to openly dissent and protest what we believe to be unjust, unfair and unequal. Nowhere else in the world are those rights so freely given and protected.
Millions of American men and women have given their lives, suffered physical, emotional and mental injury to preserve those rights for future generations of Americans.
I defend and encourage the councilor and anyone else to express their views, protest and work for change. In doing so, don't use our flag as a crux for your argument. That is being hypocritical to the very symbol that gives all of us the right to object freely.
Everyone wants a fair and equitable society, fair justice system, equal rights for employment and fair housing, affordable healthcare, etc. Unfortunately, that perfect society, Utopia, exists only in fairy tales and fiction. But that shouldn't stop anyone from working to correct and amend those inequities. Just do it without disrespect for the very symbol that guarantees those rights.
JOHN SALONE
Geneva