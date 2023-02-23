Councilor wrong to call letter ‘disappointing’
To the Editor:
Regarding Ken Camera’s guest op-ed on Feb. 4 (“Local business is national business”), in his first sentence he referred to a letter to the editor written by a Geneva resident whose hope is that the next council would be better behaved, accomplish more, and stick to local issues.
Camera labeled this letter “disappointing.” He explained why this would never work. He started by bashing our mayor, accusing him of stifling councilors he disagrees with on police accountability and racial justice. The mayor does not stifle anyone; rather, he demands order. Unfortunately, it’s like trying to restore order in a middle school lunchroom.
Then he wrote about a meeting where police were questioned by council. This ended badly, and Camera then placed the blame on the citizens who attended the meeting. The truth is they were fed up with Camera and another councilwoman who blasted these two officers continuously. Camera then wrote about the “suffering and uncomfortable exit through the yelling and threatening crowd.” It’s ironic that he created this atmosphere yet takes no responsibility for it.
Unfortunately, we all have an expiration date where we need to step back and be replaced. This often happens when one has developed a negative attitude, believes they’re the smartest guy in the room, and fails to recognize their shortcomings. This makes it impossible to work with that person.
Camera’s expiration date has come. He has become a stumbling block that has impaired council from doing its best work.
Camera fashions himself a man for the downtrodden. He believes only minorities suffer hate speech. He fails to recognize that too many people in our society have to deal with that too. The groups he mentioned have not cornered that market.
A question, Mr. Camera: Who will you call if your home gets ransacked and they kill your pet? Who will you call if your house catches fire and your loved ones are trapped inside? The answer is pretty clear.
Thankfully, Geneva police are committed to this community, as is the fire department, and it would never cross their minds to do less than what is expected of them. They have to ignore the hate speech that is directed at them every single day by irresponsible bullies.
KATHY AMMERMAN
Geneva