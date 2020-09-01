Councilor should remain in office, city must move forward
To the Editor:
Most people want to feel they live in a safe community where people are working together to make lives better. The City of Geneva can be that place if folks start concentrating on de-escalating tension instead of escalating it.
Frank Gaglianese, City Councilor-at-Large, made an ill-advised comment recently during what he thought was a private conversation. When his remark somehow became public, without his knowledge, he realized the wrong he had committed, and the next day he issued a heartfelt, sincere apology.
The City of Geneva Republican Committee discussed the matter privately with Councilor Gaglianese, and members shared their concerns for his lack of sensitivity to the current state of affairs in our community. Committee members feel that this episode will make Councilor Gaglianese a better councilor going forward and he should remain in office. People who are saying that they are afraid for their lives really don’t know the Frank Gaglianese that we know.
It’s time to move on and move forward … together. Unfortunately, others have chosen to further divide the community by calling for Councilor Gaglianese’s resignation. Other people currently in public office locally have been given second chances, and Councilor Gaglianese deserves the same treatment. Let’s have the same standard for behavior, not a double standard. Let’s bring us together and not tear us apart.
We can still have our differences on issues. Councilor Gaglianese should not be condemned because he opposes the proposed city Police Accountability Board. Our committee doesn’t support a PAB when the City Council already has investigatory power. And we absolutely do not support any rhetoric from either side of the PAB issue that is threatening in any way.
Let’s rise above this and work toward a safe community where people are working together.
ETHEL PETERS
Chair, Geneva City Republican
Committee