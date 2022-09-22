Councilor’s backtracking on camera doesn’t cut it
To the Editor:
As I watched City Council’s work session, I was aghast at Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera telling the fire chief to just let buildings burn instead of updating equipment that is needed for the safety of the firefighters. It was a dismissive comment. There was no respect toward the chief or concern for the firemen. There was no assurance by Camera that he was sympathetic to their plight. That is, until he was being interviewed on Rochester Channel 8 news. Then he was sympathetic and troubled by the lack of up-to-date equipment to keep our firefighters safe.
I’m a retired middle and high school teacher, and his performance brought back memories of the smart-mouthed, disruptive students who would be sent to the principal, where they acted oh, so sorry because they were misunderstood and would then “clarify” what they really meant. It didn’t work then, and it won’t work now! After all, Camera was on video, and no amount of backpedaling will fix it.
Of course, this is also the councilor who believes dogs can read. After a dog killed a woodchuck at the lakefront, he suggested posting NO HUNTING signs. I’m sure that would stop any dog from hunting after it read the sign.
It’s bad enough that most people in Geneva know what a dysfunctional Council we have. But thanks to Camera’s unacceptable behavior, Channel 8 news found this appalling behavior newsworthy.
But, as most self-important people think, Camera probably believes he fixed this fiasco. He needs to think again.
KATHY AMMERMAN
Geneva