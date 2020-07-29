Councilor’s comments don’t represent entire Ward
To the Editor:
I am writing as a constituent of Ken Camera’s 4th Ward.
I was embarrassed to read Mr. Camera’s comments after the July City Council meeting. Mr. Camera, before you start blurting out your mantra as to your political beliefs, you need to understand that not all — maybe not even a majority — of your constituents believe in your philosophical viewpoints politically. You are there to represent ALL your constituents not just some of them.
I personally need an explanation of the phrase “social justice.” What does that actually means? I hear it all the time but do not understand it. However, I do understand criminal justice.
Also what is a “Trump virus”? If it includes record-low unemployment among Blacks, Hispanics, women and veterans, nominating conservative judges, decimating ISIS, implementing tax cuts, pulling out of TPP, rejuvenating our economy, a soaring stock market, cutting regulations, instituting COVID-19 extended unemployment benefits to tens of millions of hard-working Americans, allowing COVID-19 PPP loans to small businesses to help keep Americans on the payroll through this pandemic — and I could go on and on — then I want to catch that virus. Your “Trump virus” comment is disgusting and divisive. It has no merit, and you sounded like a political hack.
And yes, COVID-19 was and is continuing to be a tough situation, but as we all know as Americans, we will get through it without any political intervention. It’s the American people that are the backbone of this country, not politicians, especially Democrat politicians who are now leaning as a Socialist party. It’s the American people who will remain resolute and show the rest of the world what we are made of.
And oh yeah, Mr. Camera, as far as your “Karma Vortex” comment goes, you should start putting more effort into representing your constituents than using energy and effort in coming up with wacky phrases.
DAVID D’AMICO
Geneva