To the Editor:
I write this after viewing the July 6, 2022 Geneva City Council meeting in which two City Council members — Ken Camera and Laura Salamendra — intentionally, blatantly and disrespectfully refused to take part in a moment of silence for a recently deceased active member of the Geneva Police Department and a city employee, Officer Timothy Peters.
I have lived in Geneva for most of my life and was lucky enough to raise my family here. In all those years, I have never witnessed such a display of the lack of courtesy, respect and integrity when a few moments of silence were requested by another Council member for Officer Peters.
They weren't asked to pray; they didn't have to lower their heads. All they should have done was sit there quietly for a few moments out of common human decency. But no, once again, their childish antics took the stage for everyone to see. Where was that human decency that most of us share? Obviously, they have none. They kept on writing on their little notepads or paper like children while the rest of the Council members sat in silence.
I hope Officer Peters' family didn't see this latest episode of the "Laura and Ken Show." I believe Officer Peters' family and the residents of the City of Geneva deserve a public apology for their disgusting and hurtful behavior that took place at that City Council meeting!
In closing I pray every day that Geneva will return to the great city I grew up in and love.
LORRAINE PASSALACQUA
Geneva