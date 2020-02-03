Councilors need to work as unit, not protest individually
To the Editor:
At a recent Geneva American Legion Auxiliary meeting, members discussed the new member of Geneva City Council’s refusal to stand and honor the Pledge of Allegiance to our country.
In the beginning of the Pledge it states, “I pledge Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.” The flag is the visible symbol of the USA, recognizable worldwide, not always with love and respect, but nevertheless it represents our country.
The rest of this pledge is the important part. It states our willingness to honor and defend the country. We cannot move our country from place to place but this symbol is very portable. Since the Revolutionary War, people have died defending this symbol. In this day and age people are still caring enough and willing to give their lives to defend this flag as a symbol of the USA. They are doing this so we can live free. We need to honor this symbol to show the world we care about our country and the people defending us.
The Council members’ job is not to protest their individual feelings or beliefs but to work as a unit to solve issues the city faces from time to time, finding ways to improve the city, holding the budget to benefit the city’s taxpayers, etc. The Council members are serving at their wards’ discretion, and they must work together not by protesting things that are not in the interest of the city, but by discussing and agreeing on issues presented that are meaningful to all concerned.
Ms. Salamendra needs to learn what the pledge to our flag means as well as how the City Council works. I wish her success in this position as it concerns all residents of Geneva, most of whom respect the flag as a symbol of a great country.
DIANNE REID
Geneva