Councilor’s words make Geneva less safe; he should resign
To the Editor:
I am writing today in response to Councilor Frank Gaglianese III’s comments on Sunday, July 19 at the Back the Blue Ride and Rally at the Geneva Lakefront. Councilor Gaglianese was recorded stating that he would like to take out his gun, shoot, and kill the participants of the Police Accountability Zoom Forum. This forum was hosted by Hobart and William Smith, supported by my own department, and was organized by many good friends.
Councilor Gaglianese offered no explanation for his disgusting statements in his apology. We should not be quick to dismiss his threat as empty words, because the statements of politicians have provoked serious crimes in this country. According to ABC News, the perpetrators of 54 violent crimes explicitly mentioned the words of President Trump as inspiring their vicious acts.
This summer’s protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and police reform have faced significant violence across the USA. At a Black Lives Matter protest in Omaha, James Scurlock was shot and killed by a bar owner on May 30. In Seattle, Summer Taylor, who was protesting against police brutality, was run over by a car and killed last month. Other protestors have been confronted by armed gunmen on the streets of St. Louis; Bethel, Ohio; and Provo, Utah. Councilor Gaglianese’s words make the streets of Geneva much less safe for any protestor wanting to express their First Amendment rights. This is especially true because over the past week, people made threats to harm individuals and specific protests echoing Councilor Gaglianese’s words at the rally.
Councilor Gaglianese issued his apology on the morning of Aug. 1 after the Geneva Believer had published a video of his comments at the rally. The councilor only issued an apology after his comments were viewed by the community, reminding us that Genevans have a central role in holding city officials accountable for their words and deeds.
It is not enough that Gaglianese feels embarrassed. His statements made Geneva less safe and disrespected his constituents. In the apology video, the councilor did not mention any concrete steps as to how he would rectify the wrong he committed against his constituents. Geneva cannot be silent about these ugly words, because silence is permission. Instead community leaders should vocally denounce Councilor Gaglianese’s words, and Frank Gaglianese should resign from the City Council.
SARAH WHITTEN
Geneva