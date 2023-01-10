Councilwoman’s poor behavior is there for all to see
To the Editor:
In regard to Penny Hankins’ letter about Councilwoman Salamendra (“Mayor’s treatment of Salamendra unacceptable,” Times, Dec. 19):
First, I have to say Salamendra is not treated like a second-class citizen at Council meetings. She’s treated like an errant child disrupting Council meetings, displaying disregard for others, and being mean-spirited.
For example, when police officer Peters died unexpectedly, the mayor asked Council to pause in remembrance. Salamendra continued writing and shuffling papers in total disregard for this man. While attempting to read a letter to Council, a community member was mocked and laughed at by Salamendra. Then, she started making faces at the audience, and the mayor called her out.
How can a member of Council think this is acceptable behavior? It leads me to wonder if she knows what ethics are, how people with ethics conduct their lives? Her behavior the last three years shows she is woefully wanting on this topic.
I’m also embarrassed when some women who behave badly and are taken to task immediately accuse any men involved in the situation as being sexist. As always, there are two sides to every issue, and sadly we only have Ms. Hankins’ side. However, each Council meeting is filmed and on YouTube, so, fortunately, people can see the other side of this longstanding situation.
Hankins has previously stated that Salamendra works tirelessly for her ward. At her first Council meeting she refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. There are some patriotic people, perhaps veterans, living in her ward; she obviously wasn’t working tirelessly for them that night. Her agenda should only be to know her constituents and their thoughts on things, and not insult, in this case, their patriotism. It doesn’t matter what she believes; it matters what her constituents believe.
Salamendra made her agenda clear at her first Council meeting. She wants to be notorious for bad behavior. In politics, “If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen.” Salamendra obviously can’t take the heat but loves dishing it out. Her continual flaunting of the rules of conduct as a councilor to her continued disruption of police procedures on the street should embarrass her, but yet … so I urge you to witness Salamendra for yourself on YouTube.
KATHY AMMERMAN
Geneva