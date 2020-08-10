Country needs national plan to reopen schools
To the Editor:
Daily we hear that we need to reopen our schools. We also hear that reopening the schools is also linked to reopening business. I think that there is widespread agreement to those arguments. The only issue should be that we perform those tasks SAFELY.
Children are not believed to be primary transmitters of the coronavirus, which generally seems to be offered up to suggest that there is little risk of the virus being spread by our children. But since children have been home pretty much continuously for the last four months, thus not in contact with anyone outside their home, how do we know if that assumption is true?
And what about all the adults who are part of the educational process. Teachers, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and so forth. Is it not possible that they could spread the virus to the children?
What PPE will be used? How will testing be done, and how often. How quickly will the results be known? What actions will be taken if spread begins to occur. And on and on and on.
What this country needs, is a comprehensive plan for reopening schools and businesses safely, because each area affects the other. To have a safe school we need a safe workplace, and vice versa. We all need to wear masks, socially distance, wash our hands, be able to be tested AND get the results in a timely fashion. Delays in getting test information only ensures that the data is no longer of any value.
If we are in a war against the novel coronavirus, we need a national strategy. If we are in a war, why is each state expected to form and equip its own army? Other nations that have utilized a countrywide approach are far ahead of the United States. Which by the way, isn’t all that united?
The US has less than 5% of the world population, but 23% of the cases. Our number of infections is 8 times that of Canada and 10 times that of Europe. Both Florida and Texas have recorded over 70,000 new cases in the last week and our total cases were up 12% from the previous week while both Germany and Canada were up 2%.
If our response to the coronavirus is American Exceptionalism, it is that we are doing exceptionally bad!
JAMES HEFFRON
Phelps