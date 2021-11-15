Covid hitting the state of Alabama hard
To the Editor:
As I have noted before, Donald Trump said COVID-19 was a “Democratic hoax” on Feb. 28, 2020. He strongly discouraged the wearing of masks and highly effective vaccines that would have likely stopped Covid long ago if they were applied nationwide early in 2020 with the strong backing of an enlightened president. Now 700,000+ people have died from it. Trump himself got COVID-19, and it was recently revealed he almost died in the hospital from it. No comment. Then he got himself secretly vaccinated in January 2021 right before he left office and told no one for two months.
Trump-loving Alabama is a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in this country. Alabama hospitals are overflowing with Covid patients and the state has declared a health emergency.
In 2020 for the first year ever there were more recorded deaths in Alabama compared to births — 64,714 deaths and 57,641 births in preliminary numbers. This has never happened or even been close to happening before in Alabama. This did not happen during World War I or II or during the flu pandemic of 1918. And it looks like this pattern will be repeated in 2021.
Despite this situation Trump was allowed to hold a rally in a cow pasture just outside of Cullman, Alabama (population 15,000) on Aug. 21, 2021. Thousands lined up for hours in the Alabama heat. Some came from other states!
On Aug. 23, Ray DeMonia had a cardiac event. Ray, 73, was a well-known, well-liked native son, auctioneer, and antiques dealer in Cullman for 40 years. The Cullman Regional Health Center was frantically looking for an ICU hospital bed for him.
They contacted 43 hospitals in three states! All of them were full with Covid cases. They finally found an ICU hospital bed for him in a Mississippi hospital 200 miles away. He was airlifted there and was there eight days but unfortunately passed away there three days shy of his 74th birthday.
The last paragraph of his obituary pleaded with people to get vaccinated so the hospitals are not full of Covid cases and are available for other medical emergencies. Will that paragraph do any good? Probably not. This is Trump country. Trump won Alabama in 2020 by 26 points over Joe Biden.
How low can Alabama’s population go?
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo