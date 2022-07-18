To the Editor:
Guns are not the problem. People are.
Guns, knives, hammers, axes, fists, etc., are used in crime, but it is the people who use them that should be regulated if they are mentally deficient or criminal. If the government takes away our firearms, only the criminals will have them.
If someone wants to kill us at our home, even if I can call law enforcement, they can't get here for at least 15 minutes. Chances are we'd be dead if we don't have protection on site.
Criminals get guns by stealing them or buying them through criminal channels. They don't worry about following laws.
JIM GRAHAM
Romulus