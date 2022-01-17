Crisp right on in recent syndicated column
To the Editor:
I generally don’t agree with the views of John Crisp of the Tribune News Service, but I write to praise his splendid recent column, “Why we should care about Kentucky,” (Times, Dec. 21). It bears repeating.
Crisp gave us a thumbnail sketch of the history of the tension between states’ rights and federal authority, beginning with the founding fathers, and continuing on to the present day, highlighting important achievements that could only have been accomplished by the federal government: abolition of slavery, integration of public schools, creation of the interstate highway system, and landing a man on the moon.
Crisp points out that “the application of state power is often reactionary and often driven by race. Current efforts in mostly red states to make voting more difficult reflect growing Republican fears of a national demographic that is shifting power away from white people. This red-state disenfranchisement will be only stopped by national legislation, which makes it imperative that Democrats and right-thinking Republicans enact laws that protect voting rights.”
Getting back to Kentucky, Crisp explains that Biden’s promise of federal help to rebuild communities destroyed by the tornadoes in Kentucky, even though Kentucky already receives much more federal aid than it pays in federal taxes, is a no-brainer. Of course says Crisp, “We are a nation rather than a collection of states.”
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva