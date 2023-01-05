Crisp touched on important issue
To the Editor:
I would like to register my praise for John Crisp’s recent opinion piece, “Who gets to decide when, how we die?” (Times, Dec. 15, and Tribune News Service).
I don’t often find ttt myself agreeing with John’s views, but here he applies compassion and common sense to an issue that certainly needs more attention. He is right on the mark when he notes that most people fear how they may die more than dying itself.
At the age of 84, I can heartily confirm that observation. Dying people have the right to choose for themselves how and when they should die. No one else. We like to consider ourselves free Americans — an illusion if it doesn’t apply to such an important issue.
For those wishing to explore the legal, political, and practical questions associated with assisted dying, I recommend the organization Compassion and Choice — easily found with a Google search.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva