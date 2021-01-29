To the Editor:
In his self-appointed role as moral custodian of the Holacaust, Daniel Hennessy, in his column “A false comparison" (Finger Lakes Times, Jan. 16), criticizes Arnold Swarzenegger’s recent video for being demeaning to the Holacaust because he makes a comparison between the Kristallnacht and the recent violence at the Capitol. In the Kristallnacht, Nazi-instigated violence killed thousands of Jews and destroyed their property.
Hennessy is being very unfair to Swarzenegger whose video was not meant in any manner to demean the Holocaust but rather to serve as a heartfelt warning to Americans that if the Capitol violence is permitted to fester and grow we will be headed in the same direction, compounded of ultra-nationalism and racial hatred, that led ultimately to the destruction of German society. That is the connection Swarzenegger makes between Kristallnacht and the Capitol invasion.
If there is no connection to be drawn from the comparison of Capitol violence and Krisrallnacht, then why is it that a Holocaust survivor expressed on TV her grief and dismay at seeing emblazoned on a T-shirt of a Capitol marauder “Camp Auschwitz”? Other Holocaust survivors have voiced this same sentiment (Google: Holocaust Survivors and Capitol Violence). The Capitol violence stirs in them horrible memories and evokes a fear for our own country. It proves according to one that the “Holocaust lessons have not been learned.”
This is exactly the kind of connection between the Holocaust and the Capitol violence that Swarzenegger makes, and we are indebted to him for doing that. To expect that Swarzenegger should apologize for his video to Holocaust survivors, as Hennessy claims he should, is somewhat misguided, to put it mildly.
THOMAS M. MILLINGTON
Geneva