Criticism of ‘that guy’ is unwarranted
To the Editor:
This is an open letter to Pete Mitchell.
Your “In America” column about “that guy” (Times, Feb. 7) referring to Trump and his supporters: The answer is obvious. When Trump announced his candidacy, he and his family and associates were attacked by the FBI, CIA, DOJ, FISA, DNC, RNC, the Clintons, Obama, mainstream and social media, and they still are! But he didn’t cave, like Perot in 1992, remember?
In part 2 of “that guy” (Times, Feb. 21), you stated he asked supporters to storm the Capitol. LIAR! Others were chanting to the crowd to enter the capital. It’s all a plot to blame Trump!
No surprise you lied, though, since in another recent column in the FLT you admitted lying to friends, neighbors, etc., about your wife being at a cookout!
Now for the “Big Lie,” which is true, but it’s coming from the media, not from Trump. The Left obviously has selective memory. In 2016, Hillary stated the election was stolen from her and that Trump cheated. Crickets from the media!
Now, Richard Ciciarelli in Phelps, who attempted to correct me in a letter, stating that I should do my research — the electorate did not seat Trump, the antiquated Electoral College did. According to the dictionary, the electorate is the voters, the Electoral College is an assembly elected by the voters to elect the president. So, you see sir, I do my research; you should buy a dictionary. Unless, Webster’s is antiquated as well!
PATRICK A. BOYD
Waterloo