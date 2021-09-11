Cross-country trip after 9/11 showed how much people care
To the Editor:
Everyone remembers where they were when 9/11 happened. This year, the TV coverage and personal recollections have been wonderful. Especially moving was the rebroadcast of the 2014 dedication of the 9/11 memorial where the Twin Towers had fallen. This coverage made me go back to where I was on Sept. 11, 2001.
It was 8:46 a.m. when we were made aware of the attack of the first World Trade Center tower. My husband and I were still asleep, as we had arrived late the night before from a week-long Elderhostel trip to Alaska. At the Seattle airport, we had rented a car to drive to Marysville, Wash., to stay with my mom for a few days.
I heard knocking on the bedroom door. I think I said we’d be up soon. But Mom replied, “You might want to get up now. You’ll want to see this.” Something about her voice made me open the door. She had tears in her eyes, and she pointed to the TV. I could see a plane hitting a building — smoke, flames, people jumping from windows, and, on the street, people running, hurt, ash-covered, in shock, firemen and policemen running from the building — total chaos.
I went to wake Dean, and then we all sat in Mom’s living room, glued to the TV for the rest of the day and for two days after. We had mixed feelings and many questions. Who could do such a thing? And, what else is happening? It took a few days to get the facts and replaying the impact of the planes, the burning and destruction of the buildings, people screaming, the towers falling, hundreds of lives gone. Commentators and news people solemn, sad and still in shock, found it hard to put into words.
Finally, we had to go home. Mom cried and didn’t want us to leave. She was completely shaken by this and needed comfort. Even though we assured her that my brother and sister would come to be with her, it was very hard for us to say goodbye. We knew we couldn’t fly, as all planes were grounded, so our best bet was to drove the rental car all the way back to New York. The SEA-TEA airport was an eerie place. So quiet, hardly any people, one or two pilots and a stewardess on duty. Agents at car rental places were helpful and understanding.
We started home, and what a trip it was! I will never forget it. In every state we saw signs (outside and in) in grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, businesses. The signs said, “We Love You, New York,” “God Be With You, New York,” “Rest in Peace,” “Our Prayers for You, New York,” and “We Will Never Forget.” Every little town we drove through had signs or candles in their windows. At rest stops or restaurants, people hugged each other and were called brothers and sisters. I’ll never forget that warm feeling of acceptance, that unity and oneness, that feeling of calming assurance that it was going to be all right.
I have five books on 9/11, and they are all a picture of that tragedy. But they show how resilient Americans are, how many came to help, how caring and emotional the work was and how the workers all were changed because of it. It doesn’t hurt to read these or see the fine films that were made about this. It helps us to NEVER FORGET.
PAT GORTHY
Lyons