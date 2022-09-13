Crossing guard gear should be replaced
To the Editor:
You’ve got to be kidding me, Geneva! A great, front-page photo/story (Times, Sept. 7) of crossing guard Mel Thomas, “working one of the busiest intersections ...” in Geneva, and it shows him holding a beat-up, rusted STOP sign that looks like it spells “SiCo,” and wearing a faded-out safety vest that’s probably not up to the latest safety codes. It definitely would not be noticeable from a distance.
You can do better than this, Geneva, for the folks that are doing the difficult and hazardous job of protecting our children as they have to navigate busy streets to and from schools. Every school district that uses crossing guards should make sure that they have proper gear so that they can do their job as safely as possible.
JOE TOMANEK
Waterloo