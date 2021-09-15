To the Editor:
Is Critical Race Theory taught in K-12 schools? The short answer is this: No.
CRT is a legal analysis of the history of the U.S. that is only taught in law schools. It is not explaining to children in grade schools that systemic racism runs rampant through the U.S. at every level of public and private life. Saying CRT is being taught in grade school is like saying advanced mechanical engineering is being taught in grade schools.
In political parlance, CRT is a dog whistle used by conservatives to scare their base.
JOSH METHENEY
Geneva