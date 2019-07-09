To the Editor:
I am writing to alert the public of a potentially dangerous situation at the Leach Road crossing of the CSX main tracks in Lyons.
Approximately two months ago CSX removed material between the rails on the southernmost track and replaced it with some simple asphalt. Since then vehicle traffic and warm weather have caused the asphalt to compress leaving the rails protruding significantly.
I have witnessed many drivers coming close to losing control when crossing at any more than 5 mph. I am concerned that a vehicle may end up stuck on the tracks or collide with another car traveling in the opposite direction.
Additionally, I’ve seen parts of car exhaust systems laying on the road after being ripped off during crossing.
Multiple emails to CSX through their website have gone unanswered. I spoke with Lyons Town Supervisor Jake Emmel’s office and they also have been unsuccessful in getting any action or information. They mentioned getting NY State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow involved.
If you are affected by this unsafe condition, please call CSX at 1-800-232-0144 and file a complaint.
NICK SCHUYLER
Lyons
