To the Editor:
Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is excited to celebrate our exceptional staff and inspiring residents this National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW) beginning on Mother’s Day and running May 14–20 with the theme “Cultivating Kindness.”
Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center takes pride in caring for our residents every day. Our residents want to feel their best and have the ability to participate in everything our community has to offer. We’re proud of our welcoming setting that allows our staff and residents to build strong relationships.
The annual NSNCW observance recognizes the important role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for our elders and individuals with disabilities. Each person in the long term and post-acute care community contributes to improving the quality of life of all residents by providing a home away from home that allows them to have the essential connections they need to thrive.
Come learn about our impact in the community this NSNCW on Friday, May 19 as we host the Wildlife Rockstars and celebrate our residents and staff. To learn more, please contact: (315) 539-9202 or mtaylor@senecanursingandrehabcenter.com.
MELISSA TAYLOR
Director of Activities
Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center