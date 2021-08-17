To the Editor:
The short-sighted among us believe Gov. Cuomo had only two choices, but what if we were wrong?
He could have resigned in disgrace (which he chose to do) or he could have ignored the calls for his resignation and face the pending firestorm. But there may have been a third option that could have kept him in office.
I should have figured it out sooner. Why didn't his advisors mention it? Or the pundits on TV? It was so obvious — he could have switched parties. After all, Republicans didn't mind when their hero bragged about grabbing women in the privates. Remember?
Could Cuomo have changed parties and continue in politics? No, I guess not. Republicans wouldn't support someone who isn't smart enough to pay off his accusers, lie about it, and have his attorney go to prison in his place.
JAY SLETSON
Geneva