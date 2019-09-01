Curious about story placement given Colleges’ good work
To the Editor:
Thomas Jefferson famously wrote that “were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
My admiration for newspapermen is matched only by my ignorance of how newspapers — particularly hometown print papers like the Finger Lakes Times, which are essential to our American experiment in local control and self-reliance — continue to be reliably produced.
My combination of reverence for FLT‘s importance but confusion about its production, makes me wonder how the story of the email spat among a handful of Hobart and William Smith academicians warranted front-page treatment. Twice, I think.
Other, more serious stories would remind readers that HWS’ enthusiastic engagement with Geneva is increasingly shaping the civic spirit of our region. For example, HWS’ support for Chris Lavin’s noble work at the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva is a story worth telling. Also for example, “The Year of Water,” a new project of professor Beth Kline to coordinate regional efforts to protect the water quality of Seneca Lake, is work that FLT‘s readers will learn is essential for our continued cultural pleasure and economic prosperity. Finally, stories about the Colleges’ other work — outlined in the many links from its Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning webpage — would demonstrate the breadth of HWS’ commitment to our area’s well-being.
Backgrounding those stories is the report of a colleague who works with public school districts in our four-county area to find financial support for innovative projects to benefit teaching and learning. That testimony: that HWS has been “incredibly generous” in that work.
Jefferson knew that American prosperity would depend on a free press and literate public. Our region’s civic health will continue to depend upon the Finger Lakes Times telling mostly big stories of the good work of generous community partners — like Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva
(Editor’s note: We agree that HWS plays a major, positive role in the community, and we are amenable to reporting those things that reflect that. The “email spat,” while directly affecting only a handful of people, drew the attention, discussion and considerations of many faculty members, staff and students at the Colleges along with the community at large for a number of different reasons. That’s why we felt it warranted front-page coverage.)