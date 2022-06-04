To the Editor:
We live on Carter Road. Some logging has begun in our area. I hope they are not just clear cutting but it may be. More land to grow corn on.
Also, I raise the question, are they planting trees to replace those taken?
I remember this article: BIGGER PICTURE — A leaf on the tree of life by Spencer Tulis on Aug. 18, 2020.
Maybe you guys want to look into it. So much of the remaining woods are being cut for corn. Not a good idea. We have very little tree forested areas.
Check it out somebody. If it’s here it’s all over the Finger Lakes.
Cut and run, taking the money and to hell with the land or the people enjoying these remaining islands. Stop it or at least replant or hire someone to replant.
Thanks ... rant, rant, rant!
Really, thanks!
TIM GOODMAN
Geneva