To the Editor:
Lester (Les) would have been 52 years old today. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy, a member of the Border City Fire Department Rescue Diving Team, and as a longtime lineman. Truth be told, Les spent most of his time working and helping others. When he wasn’t answering calls at 3 a.m. to turn people's electric back on, he was helping people or enjoying his family.
February and May of 2021, Les became the grandpa of two precious babies, bringing his grand total of grandkids to four. Les loved those kids more than anything, and they brought the brightest smile to his face. A person could not ask for a better Father or Grandpa.
In late May of 2021, Les was the victim of a car accident that took his life. The driver “fell asleep” and killed him in front of my parents’ house. The driver, who chose to drive tired, and the adult passenger who failed to intervene and drive, walked away without any serious consequence. My family, on the other hand, was served a life sentence of damage and heartbreak.
These laws need to be changed. I am a reasonable person, but walking away scot-free after killing an innocent person is insane. At the absolute bare minimum, there should be mandatory community service. Please contact your local officials to help change this insanity and keep Lester’s name alive!
MICHAEL ROSATO
Geneva