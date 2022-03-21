D’Amico’s columns mislead and misinform readers
To the Editor:
I look forward to reading “Voice of D’Amocracy,” in part because it offers comic relief in reading the twisted views of the radical right’s Trump Republican party. But there is nothing funny about the radical right Republican party’s attempted insurrection of the U.S. government, efforts to undermine our elections, to create a nationalist movement withdrawal from NATO, and making the U.S. a nationalist authoritarian country like Russia.
After reading the first paragraph of David D’Amico’s most recent column (Times, March 14), I was hopeful he came around to an understanding of the importance of U.S. leadership among the world democracies to defend against attacks and crimes against humanity. I was wrong. His biased, radical, conservative opinions shifted to expressing a false narrative on domestic energy policy, which has nothing to do with foreign policy, to address the need of Ukraine with an attack on them and world democratic order.
As a fact check, his article was out of date; the order stopping the purchase of Russian oil and gas occurred. The Biden Administration has provided leadership within NATO alliance to punish Russian actions. Nothing Mr. D’Amico pointed out in this false narrative would do anything to relieve today’s inflated gas prices. He speaks against efforts that would — finding oil and gas available today in the world market as a replacement.
It is a fact an increase in new oil and gas drilling occurred over the past year, not a decrease, as implied. Also, there exists an abundance of private lands to drill without the need of federal public lands. Suspending leases to drill public lands is not itself a bad thing nor a contributor of gas-price inflation. The same is true with stopping the Keystone pipeline. Oil still flows from Canada and will continue. Completion of the Keystone pipeline has a negative impact on the economy in loss of jobs provided by transporting of oil, a much greater loss than the 35 jobs created by operating the pipeline. The pipeline increases profits for Wall Street at the expense of jobs while placing our water resources at risk to contamination.
Does the radical right really want to pay $5 a gallon for water because our water resources have been contaminated? Maybe so, if this brings greater profits to Wall Street.
It would be nice if D’Amico could resist calling different opinions as lefties, communist or liberal radicals. A majority of voters are moderates with empathy toward others and deserve respect if the Republican party wishes to win a national general election.
GARY EZELL
Waterloo