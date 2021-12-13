D’Amico’s opinions undermine FLT
To the Editor:
The FLT only diminishes its quality and veracity by printing the opinion pieces with misinformation from David D’Amico and poor writing (and thinking) by John Zakour.
D’Amico’s latest column (Times, Dec. 6) argues that the Rittenhouse trial was not about race.
Does anyone really believe that a Black man, or anyone of color, carrying an AR-15 down the street in the midst of a protest, shooting someone, then walking past police and shooting two more, would be allowed to go home without arrest?
Of course race is involved. The whole protest was against police shootings of a number of unarmed Black civilians. And yes, people were angry. Some destroyed property and went beyond peaceful protest. That’s not OK. White vigilantes roaming the streets with automatic weapons is not OK either.
For this nation to move forward with some semblance of unity and cooperation, the one-sided, distorted arguments like D’Amico’s cannot go unchallenged. He consistently mouths a far right-wing line that is untrue and dangerous to any healing potential we may have as a nation.
It may be inexpensive to fill your opinion page with local voices, but please look for better options in the future.
JAMES LEFF
Lyons