Data: A breeding ground for voter fraud or just a conspiracy theory?
To the Editor:
Pete Mitchell claims in his April 20 “In America” column, headlined “My personal conspiracy theory,” that there is no proof of voter fraud.
Data released by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in 2019 and the U.S. Census Bureau’s five-year American Community Survey, also in 2019, found that eight Iowa counties are on the list of 378 counties nationwide that have more voter registrations than citizens living there who are old enough to vote.
These 378 counties combined had more than 2.5 million registrations over the 100% registration mark. In Iowa there were at least 18,658 “extra names” on the voting rolls in the eight counties at issue.
In Dallas County, Iowa, the registration rate was 114.8% of the total population of 80,864. Johnson County’s registration rate was 107.9% of the total population of 144,425. The remaining counties in Iowa are Lyon, Madison, Poweshiek, Dickinson, Scott and Warren.
Does this sound like a breeding ground for voter fraud, or is this a conspiracy theory?
DIETER KRAEMER
Ovid