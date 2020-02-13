Deadline to change parties for April primaries is Feb. 14
To the Editor:
The rights of citizens to vote in the USA is the bedrock of the democratic principles that guide our Democratic Republic. While we recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, we must not forget it took almost a hundred years of struggle to win that right. When women’s suffrage became law nationally, women’s enfranchisement was still opposed by many, and systems to facilitate registration and voting needed to be implemented and enforced, which is why 100 years ago, the League of Women Voters of NYS (LWVNYS) was formed to continue to ensure voters’ rights, to this day.
This letter is to educate the public about the very short Party Affiliation deadline involving voting in New York’s primary elections, and specifically, the Presidential Primaries on April 28. As most are aware, a voter must be registered with the party that is holding the primary in order to vote in it. For those wishing to vote in the April 28 Presidential Primaries, the deadline to change one’s party enrollment is Feb. 14. (For those not yet registered to vote, the deadline is April 3 to vote in the April 28 Presidential Primaries.)
There is a second primary date in New York, this one for state and local offices on June 23. To vote in that primary, voters need to be registered with the party holding the primary, and if the voter wants to do so, the deadline to change party enrollment is also Feb. 14. Please note the general election is Nov. 3. Early Voting will be available for the primaries and the general election.
Voter registration, party enrollment, change of address, etc. can be accomplished at your County Board of Elections office, by mail or in-person, or the Department of Motor Vehicles Office. For specifics go to www.elections.ny.gov.
The LWVNYS is a chapter of the LWVUS and the local chapter is LWV of Geneva. The League works to ensure the rights of voters by studying issues, public education, lobbying and advocating for voting reforms and fair elections.
CHRISTINE HOFFMAN
Voter Services Chair
League of Women Voters of Geneva