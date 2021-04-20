To the Editor:
I use no hyperbole or exaggeration. I speak from pertinent experiences and with knowledge derived from expert, top-tier clinical psychology. There is a vast grave problem in our family courts, specifically, divorce custody litigation.
Under the heading of the misnomer "Parental Alienation," children AND one targeted spouse are being seriously psychologically abused at the hands of the other parent who has vicious, pernicious (narcissistic/borderline) psychopathology.
The mental health people (forensic psychology) currently and almost exclusively handling these special population cases are absolutely failing the children and the targeted spouse. For the past 35 years they have applied essentially only gut instinct or intuition in the courtroom and have shunned established psychological knowledge and constructs. Hence, no solution, just systemic ongoing, suffering from this savage and brutal abuse.
Mental health, in a lead role, must become immediately aware of this abuse and must coordinate with the legal professionals in solution.
Dr. Craig Childress (www:drcachildress.org) has diagnosed "Parental Alienation" and has treatment. His website is replete with contact information, blogs and you tubes that explain what he is doing to astonishingly and almost singlehandedly eliminate this evil.
Thank you,
DON FREDERICK
Victor