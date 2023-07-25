Debris pickup getting better each year
To the Editor:
For those traveling throughout Ontario County, either by residency or visitation, and wishing to learn more about community service groups, twice a year since Sept. 18, 1994, the Canandaigua Rotary Club collects roadside debris along Routes 5&20 between Smith Road (just east of the FLCC campus) and Yautzy Road (near the steam pageant grounds).
We, like other organizations, voluntarily participate in the NYS-DOT contract program that consists of numerous projects within the seven-county NYS-DOT Region 4. Locally, our efforts are consistently supported by the personal help of Greg Trost, DOT A-R Engineer, and his staff.
Our recently completed 29th consecutive year of service has produced an estimated number of bags, weight per bag, twice per year — 10,000 pounds of roughly 5 tons of discarded debris, including spoiled or fresh food, excessive clothing, cash, medical supplies, health-related items, auto parts, etc. You name it, we’ve collected it!
The really good news is that we seem to be collecting less debris each pickup, telling us that you — the travelers — are taking personal steps to generate greater pride in maintaining a safer, cleaner, diseased-free environment, while effectively reducing government costs.
Of equal importance are those notable measures taken by area homeowners and businesses in keeping their yards, drives and parking lots free of trash, making for much more visually pleasant scenery. For everyone’s efforts, Canandaigua Rotary extends its humble gratitude.
GEORGE HERRON
PAUL HARVEY
GREG GULLO
Adopt-a-Highway Team Leaders
Canandaigua Rotary Club